Mitch Marner News: Hits 100 NHL points for first time
Marner scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Buffalo.
The goal gave Marner his first career 100-point NHL season. And he became the fourth player in franchise history to hit that mark. Doug Gilmour, Auston Matthews and Darryl Sittler all put up two, 100-point campaigns. Marner is the fifth player to hit the century mark this season, behind Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl and David Pastrnak.
