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Mitch Marner News: Hits 20-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Marner scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Marner snapped a seven-game goal drought with his third-period tally. He had three assists in that span. The 28-year-old reached the 20-goal mark Saturday, a threshold he's reached in six straight campaigns and in eight of his 10 NHL seasons. He's at 71 points (22 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 73 appearances in his first year with the Golden Knights.

Mitch Marner
Vegas Golden Knights
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