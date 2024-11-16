Mitch Marner News: Hot pace continues

Marner scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers on Saturday.

Marner played like the puck was on a string whenever he had it, and he was rewarded with a game-winning goal in OT. He finished with a goal and an assist on the night for the second time in two games and fourth time in his last five games. Marner has really turned up the heat with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 30 shots in his last 11 games. Overall, he has 24 points, including 18 assists, in 19 games this season. Marner has played well with line mate Auston Matthews (upper body) on the shelf, so watch for coach Craig Berube to perhaps tweak lines and maybe even separate Matthews and Marner at some point this season. The two men want to play on the same line, but at some point the coach will have to make a decision that's in the best interest of the team, not the players themselves.