Mitch Marner News: Notches two helpers in loss
Marner logged two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Marner has gone six games without a goal but still has six helpers in that span. He set up Brett Howden's first goal and Mark Stone's third-period equalizer in this contest. Marner leads the postseason with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) while adding 43 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 18 appearances. A strong showing over the remainder of this series should give him a good chance to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.
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