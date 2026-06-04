Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner News: Notches two helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Marner logged two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Marner has gone six games without a goal but still has six helpers in that span. He set up Brett Howden's first goal and Mark Stone's third-period equalizer in this contest. Marner leads the postseason with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) while adding 43 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 18 appearances. A strong showing over the remainder of this series should give him a good chance to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Mitch Marner
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 1 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds
NHL
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 1 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
Canadiens vs Hurricanes Game 5 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds
NHL
Canadiens vs Hurricanes Game 5 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
9 days ago