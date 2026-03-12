Mitch Marner News: One of each in Thursday's win

Marner scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Marner and Pavel Dorofeyev set each other up on the Golden Knights' third and fourth goals, with Marner getting the game-winner. He has three goals and five assists over his last five contests, earning multiple points in three of those outings. For the season, Marner is at 19 goals, 67 points, 125 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 20 PIM, 21 hits and a plus-17 rating over 65 appearances. His offense is down from his 102-point regular season last year, but he's poised to reach the 20-goal mark for the sixth year in a row.