Mitch Marner News: Playmaking maestro at it again

Marner delivered two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey on Thursday.

He also delivered four hits. Marner's pass to spring William Nylander on a breakaway for the OT winner was classic Mitch -- he wired it from behind his own blue line and threaded it right on Willie's stick at the offensive blue line. Nylander did the rest. Marner has just one goal in his last 10 games, but his 12 helpers have helped lead the way for the Leafs. Overall, he leads the Leafs in scoring with 62 points in 46 games, and he's second in assists in the NHL (48), behind Nathan MacKinnon, who has 55. Marner is the sixth skater in Leafs' history to reach 700 points in blue and white and the fastest to reach the milestone (622 games). He passed Darryl Sittler, who reached 700 in 666 games.