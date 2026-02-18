Mitch Marner News: Plays hero in OT for Canada

Marner scored the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 victory over Czechia in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.

It was the Vegas winger's first goal of the tournament, and it came in spectacular fashion -- Marner took a drop pass from Macklin Celebrini at his own blue line, built up a head of steam and split all three Czech skaters before flipped a backhand past Lukas Dostal. Marner is up to five points in four games for Canada during his first Olympics as the team heads into the semifinals.