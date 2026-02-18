Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner News: Plays hero in OT for Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Marner scored the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 victory over Czechia in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.

It was the Vegas winger's first goal of the tournament, and it came in spectacular fashion -- Marner took a drop pass from Macklin Celebrini at his own blue line, built up a head of steam and split all three Czech skaters before flipped a backhand past Lukas Dostal. Marner is up to five points in four games for Canada during his first Olympics as the team heads into the semifinals.

Mitch Marner
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More
