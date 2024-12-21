Mitch Marner News: Point streak reaches four games

Marner recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Marner pushed his point streak to four games with two helpers in this huge win Friday, though surprisingly, he hasn't scored a single goal in that span. The star winger has gone six straight games without a goal, but he continues to find ways to produce. The 27-year-old has been Toronto's best player this season, scoring a team-high 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) across 33 games while also racking up 80 shots, 17 hits, 17 blocked shots, and a plus-2 rating.