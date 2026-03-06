Mitch Marner News: Pots goal in loss

Marner scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Marner has scored in consecutive contests and has five points over as many games since his return from the Olympics. The 28-year-old forward is still filling in as a center on the second line, but the Golden Knights' trade for Nic Dowd should help take some pressure off Marner at the faceoff dot. For the season, Marner has 18 goals, 63 points, 121 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 62 appearances.