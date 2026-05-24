Mitch Marner News: Provides pair of assists
Marner notched two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Marner helped spark the Golden Knights' comeback effort. He set up Mark Stone on the power play and William Karlsson at even strength early in the second period for Vegas' first two goals. Marner has four multi-point efforts over his last seven games and continues to look like one of the best players on the ice. He's up to seven goals, 14 assists, 37 shots on net and a plus-13 rating across 15 playoff contests.
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