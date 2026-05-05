Mitch Marner News: Scores, assists in Game 1 win
Marner scored an empty-net goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. He also added an assist and three shots on goal.
Marner has stepped up from a scoring perspective with three goals in his last two games, and the 29-year-old winger continues to be one of the most productive forwards for the Golden Knights so far in this playoff run. Marner has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his seven playoff appearances, tallying nine points (three goals, six assists), a plus-7 rating and 18 shots on goal so far.
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