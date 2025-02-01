Mitch Marner News: Scoring excellence continues

Marner had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

His goal ended up being the winner. Marner made it 4-1 just 18 seconds into the third period on a deke that went in off him and through Stuart Skinner's pads. He's fourth in the NHL in scoring with 70, and he's the NHL's second-best playmaker with 54 helpers. Marner has 709 points, including 499 assists, in 628 games played. And with the cap going up next season, Marner's UFA payday this summer we be significant.