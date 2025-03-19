Mitch Marner News: Sends power-play helper
Marner notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.
Marner set up an Auston Matthews tally early in the second period. Marner has gone five games without a goal, his longest stretch since January, but he has four helpers, all on the power play, in that span. The 27-year-old playmaker is up to 21 goals, 62 assists, 30 power-play points, 147 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 67 appearances this season.
