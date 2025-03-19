Fantasy Hockey
Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner News: Sends power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Marner notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Marner set up an Auston Matthews tally early in the second period. Marner has gone five games without a goal, his longest stretch since January, but he has four helpers, all on the power play, in that span. The 27-year-old playmaker is up to 21 goals, 62 assists, 30 power-play points, 147 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 67 appearances this season.

Mitch Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
