Mitch Marner News: Six-game, 11-point streak

Marner had two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

He has five goals and six assists during his six-game point streak. Marner remained alongside John Tavares despite Auston Matthews' return to the lineup from a nine-game absence. Marner and Tavares have benefited from playing on the same line, and they should remain together, at least for the short term. Marner has 31 points and 62 shots in 23 games, putting him on pace for his first 100-plus point season.