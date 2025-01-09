Fantasy Hockey
Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner News: Smothered by Canes checkers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Marner tallied an assist Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Carolina.

Unfortunately, both he and Auston Matthews were dominated by the Canes' checking line, and both men finished minus-6 on the night. Marner has three assists in his last two games. He's a proud guy who can shut down opponents, so he will lick his wounds for a minute and then recalibrate his approach for the Leafs' next game.

Mitch Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
