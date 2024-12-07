Mitch Marner News: Stays hot with two points

Marner scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Marner's eight-game point streak ended in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. He responded Saturday with his 11th multi-point outing in his last 14 contests as he continues to score at an elite rate. The 27-year-old is up to 10 goals, 28 helpers, 15 power-play points, 68 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 27 appearances. His surge has kept him on pace to finish well over 100 points, a mark he's yet to reach in his career, and it helps that he's playing for a new contract.