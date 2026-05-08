Mitch Marner News: Takes over playoff point lead

Marner scored three goals on five shots, added a shorthanded assist and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks in Game 3.

Marner had a natural hat trick over 18:01 of game time from late in the first period to late in the second. His first goal was on the power play. With the massive effort, Marner is up to six goals, seven assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over nine playoff contests. His 13 points lead the NHL this postseason, and he's also tied for first in goals with four other players, including teammate Brett Howden.