Mitch Marner News: Tallies game-winner
Marner scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Marner has four goals and five assists over seven games in April. The 28-year-old's tally was the game-winner Wednesday, giving him two game-winners this season among his 24 goals. He ended the regular season at 80 points, 165 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 81 appearances. Marner last finished below a point-per-game in 2017-18, his second year in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More