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Mitch Marner News: Tallies game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Marner scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Marner has four goals and five assists over seven games in April. The 28-year-old's tally was the game-winner Wednesday, giving him two game-winners this season among his 24 goals. He ended the regular season at 80 points, 165 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 81 appearances. Marner last finished below a point-per-game in 2017-18, his second year in the league.

Mitch Marner
Vegas Golden Knights
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