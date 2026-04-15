Mitch Marner News: Tallies game-winner

Marner scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Marner has four goals and five assists over seven games in April. The 28-year-old's tally was the game-winner Wednesday, giving him two game-winners this season among his 24 goals. He ended the regular season at 80 points, 165 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 81 appearances. Marner last finished below a point-per-game in 2017-18, his second year in the league.