Mitch Marner News: Tallies in Sunday's win

Marner scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Marner has two goals and six assists during his active five-game point streak. His tally gave the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead in the second period of this contest. Marner is up to 23 goals, 91 points, 157 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 73 appearances this season. He continues to push toward a 100-point campaign, which he'll achieve if he stays productive in April.