Mitch Marner News: Two goals including winner

Marner scored two goals in a 5-4 overtime win over Boston on Tuesday.

Marner skated into an Auston Matthews' pass and scored on a breakaway in overtime to lift his team to the victory. He had put up a power-play marker early in the third period. Marner has 18 goals, 55 assists and 131 shots this season, and 25 of his 73 points have come on the power play. At this rate, he would equal the best power-play production (36 points) of his career, as well as crest over the 100-point pace for the first time in his career.