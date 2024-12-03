Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner News: Two helpers in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Marner notched two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

He had a hand in John Tavares' fluky game-winner in the second period and Matthew Knies' empty-netter late in the third. The performance extended Marner's point streak to seven games, six of which have been multi-point efforts, and he's gotten onto the scoresheet in 15 of the last 16 contests -- a blistering stretch in which he's erupted for eight goals and 26 points.

Mitch Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now