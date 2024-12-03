Mitch Marner News: Two helpers in Monday's win

Marner notched two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

He had a hand in John Tavares' fluky game-winner in the second period and Matthew Knies' empty-netter late in the third. The performance extended Marner's point streak to seven games, six of which have been multi-point efforts, and he's gotten onto the scoresheet in 15 of the last 16 contests -- a blistering stretch in which he's erupted for eight goals and 26 points.