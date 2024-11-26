Mitchell Chaffee Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Chaffee (undisclosed) didn't practice Tuesday and is day-to-day, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Chaffee left Monday's 8-2 win over Colorado in the second period and didn't return. He has earned five goals, nine points, 19 shots on net and 25 hits over 20 appearances this season. If Chaffee can't play Wednesday against Washington, Cam Atkinson will probably suit up after being a healthy scratch for the last two games.