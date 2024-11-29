Mitchell Chaffee Injury: Unavailable Friday

Chaffee (undisclosed) participated in Friday's pregame warmups, but he won't play against the Predators, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Chaffee has five goals and nine points in 20 appearances in 2024-25. This will be his second straight game out of the Lightning's lineup. Tampa Bay will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, including blueliner Darren Raddysh, who might have been a healthy scratch if Chaffee was ready to return.