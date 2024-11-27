Fantasy Hockey
Mitchell Chaffee headshot

Mitchell Chaffee Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Chaffee (undisclosed) will miss Wednesday's game against Washington, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Chaffee wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice due to the injury. He has five goals and nine points in 20 appearances in 2024-25. Cam Atkinson, who has spent the past two games as a healthy scratch, is expected to draw into the lineup versus the Capitals.

Mitchell Chaffee
Tampa Bay Lightning
