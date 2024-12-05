Fantasy Hockey
Mitchell Chaffee headshot

Mitchell Chaffee Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Chaffee (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against San Jose, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Chaffee continues to deal with an undisclosed injury and will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game. However, he appears to be trending in the right direction, as head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday that he hopes Chaffee will be available during the Lightning's upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Sunday in Vancouver.

Mitchell Chaffee
Tampa Bay Lightning
