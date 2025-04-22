Mitchell Chaffee News: Available to return

Chaffee (upper body) will be an option for Game 1 against Florida on Tuesday, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com.

After missing Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers, Chaffee has been a regular at Tampa Bay practices leading into the playoffs. He had 12 goals, 18 points, 68 shots on net and 133 hits across 66 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Chaffee could play in Game 1 versus the Panthers or be a healthy scratch if the Lightning dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.