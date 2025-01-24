Mitchell Chaffee News: Deposits power-play tally

Chaffee scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

This was Chaffee's second goal over the last four games, and his first power-play point since Dec. 23. The 26-year-old has gotten a look on the top power-play unit recently, though that may not be a long-term role for him. He's also seeing fourth-line minutes at even strength. Overall, Chaffee has nine goals, four assists, 42 shots on net, 81 hits and 19 PIM over 43 appearances.