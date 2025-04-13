Mitchell Chaffee News: Draws assist Sunday

Chaffee logged an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Chaffee is getting another chance in the lineup as the Lightning manage the absences of Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body) and Luke Glendening (upper body). Darren Raddysh (undisclosed) was also injured Sunday, so the Lightning may not be able to roll out seven defensemen for a while, further helping Chaffee's chances of staying in the lineup. Chaffee ended a seven-game point drought Sunday, a span that also included 11 healthy scratches. He's now at 12 goals, six assists, 67 shots on net, 132 hits and a minus-3 rating across 65 appearances in a bottom-six role.