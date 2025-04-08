Mitchell Chaffee News: Filling part-time role

Chaffee has played in just eight of the Lightning's 19 games since the start of March after sitting out Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

The Lightning's deadline deal to bring in Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde has made playing time for bottom-six minutes more competitive. It also doesn't help Chaffee's cause that the Lightning are leaning toward dressing seven defensemen regularly, as he has often been out of the lineup to let Darren Raddysh stay in. Chaffee has done well at times with 17 points, 64 shots on net and 124 hits across 62 appearances, but he's earned just six of those points in his last 32 outings. Unless the Lightning rotate players out for rest ahead of the playoffs, Chaffee is likely to stay a healthy scratch.