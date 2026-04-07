Mitchell Chaffee News: Flipped to minors
Chaffee was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chaffee has failed to record a point in 10 NHL games this year, though he did chip in 24 hits, four blocks and four PIM during that stretch while averaging 9:11 of ice time. It appears Chaffee will be switching places with Jakob Pelletier, who was called up in a corresponding move, according to Encina.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Chaffee See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights194 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet356 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, January 25January 25, 2025
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the WeekDecember 24, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Chaffee See More