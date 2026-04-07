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Mitchell Chaffee News: Flipped to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Chaffee was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chaffee has failed to record a point in 10 NHL games this year, though he did chip in 24 hits, four blocks and four PIM during that stretch while averaging 9:11 of ice time. It appears Chaffee will be switching places with Jakob Pelletier, who was called up in a corresponding move, according to Encina.

Mitchell Chaffee
Tampa Bay Lightning
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