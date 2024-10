Chaffee posted an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Chaffee has found the scoresheet in the last three games (one goal, two assists). He also saw a season-high 13:30 of ice time Tuesday. The 26-year-old has seen the bulk of his NHL ice time on the fourth line in his career, but a strong start to 2024-25 has him positioned to be an option in the middle six on a more regular basis going forward.