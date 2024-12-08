Fantasy Hockey
Mitchell Chaffee headshot

Mitchell Chaffee News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Chaffee (undisclosed) will play in Sunday's game versus the Canucks, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Chaffee will return to a middle-six role after missing the last four games. He has accounted for five goals, nine points, 19 shots on net and 25 hits over 20 appearances this campaign. Nick Perbix will come out of the lineup due to Chaffee's return, as the Lightning will dress 12 forwards and six defensemen in Sunday's contest.

Mitchell Chaffee
Tampa Bay Lightning
