Mitchell Chaffee News: Nets power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Chaffee scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Chaffee has scored twice over the last four contests, and both goals have come on the power play. He's starting to take hold with the second unit this season after never previously getting much of a look with the man advantage. Chaffee is already enjoying a career year with seven goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-5 rating through 28 appearances, mainly in a third-line role.

