Mitchell Chaffee News: Nets two goals in Syracuse win
Chaffee scored twice in AHL Syracuse's 6-2 win over Cleveland on Saturday.
Chaffee has five goals and five helpers over nine outings in March. He's over a point-per-game pace this season in the AHL, earning 23 goals and 51 points through 49 outings. He hasn't been in the NHL since late October, but he's done his part with the Crunch to stay on the radar if a call-up is needed.
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