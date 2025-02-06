Mitchell Chaffee News: Scores late in blowout win

Chaffee scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Chaffee has three goals over his last 10 outings. The 27-year-old scored in the final minute of this contest, burying a rebound after Anton Forsberg was back in the net following the Lightning's empty-netter. Chaffee is up to 10 goals, 14 points, 47 shots on net, 99 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 49 appearances. He continues to play regularly but often fills a bottom-six role, so he probably won't be an option for most fantasy managers.