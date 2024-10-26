Mitchell Chaffee News: Scores opening goal Saturday

Chaffee scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Chaffee saw a season-high 14:23 of ice time in this win. The 26-year-old netted his second goal of the year, ending a two-game dry spell on offense. He's up to four points, five shots on net, 13 hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating through eight appearances. If he can keep chipping in supporting offense, his physical playing style could make him an option in deep fantasy formats.