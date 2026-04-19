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Mitchell Chaffee News: Sent back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Chaffee has been reassigned to AHL Syracuse by the Lightning, the team announced Sunday.

Chaffee was recalled to play in the Lightning's regular-season finale against the Rangers, and he notched an assist for his first point of the season in his 11th game. The 28-year-old has been with AHL Syracuse for most of the season and has excelled, registering 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 54 games.

Mitchell Chaffee
Tampa Bay Lightning
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