Mitchell Chaffee News: Sent back to AHL

Chaffee has been reassigned to AHL Syracuse by the Lightning, the team announced Sunday.

Chaffee was recalled to play in the Lightning's regular-season finale against the Rangers, and he notched an assist for his first point of the season in his 11th game. The 28-year-old has been with AHL Syracuse for most of the season and has excelled, registering 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 54 games.