Mitchell Chaffee News: Set to be called up

Chaffee is slated to be called up by the Lightning on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Chaffee has made 10 appearances for the Lightning this year, and he's been held without a point with 24 hits, four blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 9:11 of ice time. He'll rejoin the NHL club ahead of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Rangers but will presumably head back to the minors afterward.