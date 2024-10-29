Mitchell Chaffee News: Tallies again Monday

Chaffee scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Chaffee has scored in back-to-back games and now has three tallies and five points through nine contests overall. The 26-year-old saw 10 seconds of power-play time Monday, but he's still not regularly in the mix with the man advantage. That's about the only complaint one could have with his start to the season, as he's added 13 hits, six shots on net, four PIM and a plus-3 rating while filling a middle-six role.