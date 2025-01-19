Mitchell Chaffee News: Tallies in Saturday's victory

Chaffee found the back of the net on his only shot and added four PIM, four hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Chaffee was all over the scoresheet Saturday, but this was his first point through 10 contests in January. The 26-year-old gave the Lightning a 4-0 lead early in the middle frame. While Chaffee has chipped in eight goals this season, he only has four assists to his name -- his last helper came Nov. 23 in a loss to Dallas. The Michigan native is currently occupying a third-line role in addition to a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit.