Mitchell Chaffee headshot

Mitchell Chaffee News: Tallies in Saturday's victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Chaffee found the back of the net on his only shot and added four PIM, four hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Chaffee was all over the scoresheet Saturday, but this was his first point through 10 contests in January. The 26-year-old gave the Lightning a 4-0 lead early in the middle frame. While Chaffee has chipped in eight goals this season, he only has four assists to his name -- his last helper came Nov. 23 in a loss to Dallas. The Michigan native is currently occupying a third-line role in addition to a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit.

Mitchell Chaffee
Tampa Bay Lightning
