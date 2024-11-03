Mitchell Chaffee News: Tallies in Sunday's loss

Chaffee found the back of the net in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Jets.

Chaffee scored his fourth goal of the season in the second period of Sunday's defeat. The Michigan native added three shots, one takeaway and a minus-1 rating in 16:17 of ice time. Chaffee is filling a bottom-six role, and he's offered solid depth production with four goals and two assists over 12 appearances.