Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mitchell Chaffee headshot

Mitchell Chaffee News: Two points for hard-working winger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Chaffee had a goal and an assist in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The third-line winger has five goals, three assists, 21 hits, 16 shots and eight blocks in 18 games this season. Chaffee is a hard-working winger, but doesn't really offer much fantasy value, even with a role on the second power-play unit. The points were Chaffee's first in six games, and he hasn't picked up any points with the man advantage.

Mitchell Chaffee
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now