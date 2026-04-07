Mitchell Gibson headshot

Mitchell Gibson News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Gibson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Tuesday.

Gibson has a 9-8-3 record with a 2.79 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 22 AHL appearances this season. According to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, Charlie Lindgren skipped Tuesday's practice for maintenance and will undergo further evaluation ahead of Wednesday's road matchup against Toronto. If Lindgren is unavailable, Gibson could serve as Logan Thompson's backup versus the Maple Leafs.

Mitchell Gibson
Washington Capitals
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