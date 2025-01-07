Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitchell Stephens headshot

Mitchell Stephens News: Brought up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Stephens was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Seattle reassigned Cale Fleury, Ales Stezka and Ben Meyers to the minors in corresponding moves while activating Joey Daccord (upper body) from injured reserve. Stephens has posted one assist, seven shots on goal, one blocked shot and six hits in nine NHL outings this season. He will probably occupy a spot on the fourth line versus Columbus on Thursday.

Mitchell Stephens
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now