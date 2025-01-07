Mitchell Stephens News: Brought up from minors

Stephens was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Seattle reassigned Cale Fleury, Ales Stezka and Ben Meyers to the minors in corresponding moves while activating Joey Daccord (upper body) from injured reserve. Stephens has posted one assist, seven shots on goal, one blocked shot and six hits in nine NHL outings this season. He will probably occupy a spot on the fourth line versus Columbus on Thursday.