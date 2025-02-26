Mitchell Stephens News: Demoted to minors
Stephens was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.
Stephens is currently mired in an eight-game pointless streak during which he added just nine hits, five shots and one block while averaging 8:26 of ice time. With the Kraken off until Saturday's matchup with Vancouver, this could be a simple paper transaction, though it could also be an indication that Yanni Gourde (abdomen) will be ready to return soon.
