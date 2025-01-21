Mitchell Stephens News: Picks up helper

Stephens notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Stephens earned his first point in seven appearances since he was most recently recalled from AHL Coachella Valley. The 27-year-old has filled the fourth-line center role in the absence of Yanni Gourde (lower body). Stephens doesn't add much to be of interest in fantasy -- he has two assists, 12 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-4 rating over 16 appearances this season.