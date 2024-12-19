Fantasy Hockey
Mitchell Stephens

Mitchell Stephens News: Reassigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Stephens was sent to AHL Coachella Valley on Thursday.

Stephens has an assist in nine outings with Seattle as well as three goals and four points in 11 appearances with Coachella Valley in 2024-25. His demotion might be a result of Seattle acquiring Kaapo Kakko from the Rangers on Wednesday, and if that's the case, then Stephens might be in the minors for a significant amount of time.

Mitchell Stephens
Seattle Kraken
