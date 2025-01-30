Morgan Barron Injury: Considered week-to-week

Barron (upper body) is considered week-to-week according to head coach Scott Arniel on Thursday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site. As reported by Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press, Barron is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Barron has just one point in his last 10 outings while generating 16 hits, 10 shots and three blocks while averaging 10:16 of ice time. The 26-year-old winger has already been designated for injured reserve in a move that allowed the team to bring Parker Ford up from the minors. At this point, Barron should probably be expected to be out through at least the 4 Nations Face-Off.