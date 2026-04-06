Morgan Barron Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Barron (lower body) is week-to-week, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press on Monday.

Barron sustained the injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus. He didn't participate in Monday's practice and appears likely to miss the remainder of the regular season. Barron has accounted for 11 goals, 23 points, 92 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 132 hits across 65 appearances this campaign.