Morgan Barron Injury: Out for next four games

Barron (lower body) won't be an option for Winnipeg's final four games of the regular season, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press on Saturday.

Barron remains week-to-week and will miss his third straight game against Philadelphia on Saturday. He has provided 11 goals, 23 points, 92 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 132 hits across 65 appearances this season.